Saints Can Unlock New Possibilities With Tyler Shough
The New Orleans Saints have a quarterback competion on their hands and no matter how it shakes out, the team has a bright future with second-round pick Tyler Shough.
Whether he is the guy in 2025, or in a year, clearly he will be at some point after being taken in the second round. The 2025 season will be Kellen Moore's first season as the Saints' head coach and they used a high pick on a quarterback with a hole at the position. Clearly, Moore must've had some input on the selection and he'll at least be given the chance to win the job.
We'll see what happens, but Pro Football Focus' Dalton Wasserman thinks New Orleans will be good for Shough. In fact, Wasserman actually had Shough and the Saints as the second-best rookie quarterback situation in the league behind just Jaxson Dart and the New York Giants.
"No. 2. Tyler Shough, New Orleans Saints," Wasserman said. "The good news for Tyler Shough is that he should have the inside track to the starting job in New Orleans, with Spencer Rattler and Jake Haener, who combined for a 50.0 passing grade last season, as his primary competition.
"The concern is the Saints’ offensive line, which ranked dead last in pass-blocking grade in 2024. First-round pick Kelvin Banks Jr. should help stabilize that group, and if everyone stays healthy, Shough will have a capable receiving corps featuring Chris Olave, Rashid Shaheed and Brandin Cooks."
The Saints have a young quarterback room and with Derek Carr gone, it seems like the starting job will be between Shough and Spencer Rattler.