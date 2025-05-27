Saints Insider Makes Joint Practice Announcement
The National Football League offseason is in full swing and we're starting to see some real action now.
The offseason always begins with plenty of roster changes and cap cutting. That's always the first act of the offseason followed by the NFL Draft. Now, practices are under way with OTAs and will be followed by mandatory minicamp and eventually training camp.
All of the roster work of the early offseason now gets to be on full display on the practice field. Then, teams can see whatever holes they need to fill, if any.
The Saints' 2025 schedule came out a few weeks ago along with its preseason schedule. The Saints will face off against the Los Angeles Chargers, Jacksonville Jaguars, and Denver Broncos throughout the preseason. New Orleans' first preseason game will be against the Chargers on Aug. 10th. NewOrleans.Football's Nick Underhill reported on Tuesday that the Saints and Chargers are "expected" to hold joint practices ahead of the clash.
"Saints are expected to conduct joint practices with Chargers ahead of preseason game, according to sources." Underhill said.
The Saints have some connections to the Chargers. Head coach Kellen Moore was the offensive coordinator for the Chargers in 2023. At the time, Brandon Staley was the Chargers' head coach. He now has taken over as the Saints' defensive coordinator. It should be a fun few weeks, but sadly we still have to wait a few months until the two teams take the field together.