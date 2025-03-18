Saints Could Sign Ex-Patriots NFL Defensive Player Of The Year To One-Year Deal
Could the New Orleans Saints be adding further reinforcements to their secondary in the form of a Super Bowl champion cornerback?
New Orleans has already bolstered its secondary recently by reuniting with cornerback Isaac Yiadom and signing safety Justin Reid. However, Saints general manager Mickey Loomis might not be done adding depth to the cornerback position.
Saints Wire’s John Sigler suggested that Loomis look at a 34-year-old, five-time Pro Bowler still available on the free agent market.
“Stephon Gilmore's best days are behind him at this point though he still had some nice moments with the Minnesota Vikings last year,” Sigler wrote.
“If he wants to keep playing football, more of these one-year deals are probably the best he can expect. He's more of a viable starter than Isaac Yiadom or a mid-round draft pick, but the Saints need a long-term answer at the spot where Marshon Lattimore used to line up.”
Spotrac projects Gilmore to land a one-year, $5.3 million deal.
The former No. 10 overall pick out of South Carolina has played for the Minnesota Vikings, Dallas Cowboys, Indianapolis Colts, and Carolina Panthers in one-year stints over the past four seasons. He began his career with the Buffalo Bills (2012-2016) before joining the New England Patriots (2017-2021), with whom he won a Super Bowl and an NFL Defensive Player of the Year trophy in 2019.
Gilmore has tallied 617 tackles, 149 pass deflections, 32 interceptions, and two defensive touchdowns in his career thus far.
If he’s better right now than Yiadom, as Sigler claims, the Saints should call Gilmore and inquire about another one-year deal.
