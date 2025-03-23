Saints Could Sign Ex-Ravens Running Back Who's 'Roared Back To Relevance'
The New Orleans Saints need to beef up their depth at running back behind Alvin Kamara.
And while the Saints will likely look to do so in the upcoming NFL draft, there are also a few names left on the free agent market that New Orleans should consider.
One of those players is a 26-year-old with a pretty impressive resume: J.K. Dobbins of the Los Angeles Chargers, who is now a free agent. Saints Wire’s John Sigler recently argued that Dobbins could be a smart acquisition for New Orleans.
“Dobbins roared back to relevance last year with 905 rushing yards and 9 touchdowns in 13 games, but the sorry state of running back contracts mean it's tough to see him being rewarded for it,” Sigler wrote.
“The Saints need to revamp their depth chart behind Alvin Kamara and he's a better No. 2 than Jamaal Williams would have been, or Kendre Miller is likely to be. The Saints should still look into picking a rookie from this great draft class even if they add him.”
Dobbins is projected by Spotrac to demand a year salary of $4.1 million on the market, which could land him something in the realm of a two-year, $8.2 million deal.
The former No. 55 overall pick (Baltimore Ravens) out of Ohio State has tallied 2,252 rushing yards, 21 rushing touchdowns, 59 receptions, and 330 receiving yards thus far in his career.
NFL.com’s Gregg Rosenthal recently speculated that Dobbins could be even more effective in 2025 than he was last season in a productive campaign for the Chargers.
“Dobbins will bring energy and some long runs to any backfield he joins,” Rosenthal wrote. “The Comeback Player of the Year finalist could look even more explosive now that he’s essentially two full seasons removed from his Achilles tear.”
It sounds like the Saints should prepare an offer for Dobbins and keep monitoring his situation before another team swoops in. For the right price, Dobbins could be a key addition for New Orleans’ offense.
