Saints Might Give One-Year Deal To Projected $7.1 Million 6-Time Pro Bowler
The New Orleans Saints are rebuilding, which makes them an odd fit for a 38-year-old six-time Pro Bowler in free agency.
That being said, the Saints’ defense could use some veteran leadership up front, and if New Orleans is willing to pay up, an experienced defensive tackle might fall into its lap.
Former first-team All-Pro DT Calais Campbell is still available on the market, and the Saints have been listed as a fit by Saints Wire’s John Sigler.
“Campbell took less money to play for a Miami Dolphins team expected to be a contender in 2024, so the Saints would have to pay a premium to get him in 2025,” Sigler wrote.
“There aren't many guys like him in today's game. He's a vocal leader and could do a lot to transform New Orleans' defensive line from a weakness to a strength. But he'll turn 39 this year and may decide he's played enough football, unless a Super Bowl favorite comes calling.”
Spotrac projects Campbell to land a one-year, $7.1 million deal. The former Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year might have one more epic season left in him after what’s been an illustrious career thus far playing for the Atlanta Falcons, Baltimore Ravens, Jacksonville Jaguars, and Arizona Cardinals, in addition to the Dolphins.
Campbell has tallied 917 tackles,110.5 sacks, 63 pass deflections, and 18 forced fumbles in his career. Speaking about his current availability, NFL.com’s Gregg Rosenthal said, “Campbell is consistently one of the best players on every team he joins.”
Will the Saints prepare an offer and call Campbell’s representatives, or will they opt to save that money for a younger player to build around?
