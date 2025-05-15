Saints 'Crazy Idea' Would Bring Polarizing Star Back
The New Orleans Saints have already added two veteran receivers into the mix this offseason.
The wide receiver room has had some question marks throughout the offseason to this point and the team has responded by signing Brandin Cooks and Donovan Peoples-Jones. Cooks signed earlier in the offseason before the National Football League Draft and Peoples-Jones was in a try out after it during minicamp.
New Orleans' receiver room has some talent with these two guys plus Chris Olave, Rashid Shaheed, and Cedrick Wilson Jr. among others. But, should they bring in another veteran now, especually with the youth in the quarterback room?
FanSided's Darrion Gray suggested a "crazy idea" to bring back veteran playmaker Michael Thomas.
"This seems like a crazy idea, but what if the New Orleans Saints brought back Michael Thomas? The Saints wide receiver room is lead by Chris Olave and Rashid Shaheed," Gray said. "They're both quality receivers, but the Saints need a player who can fill the role of a bigger bodied receiver. There's a player on the market who has the percise skillset the Saints are looking for, Michael Thomas. With the need at wide receiver so apparent, New Orleans shouldn't leave any stone unturned. In Kellen Moore's history, his best receiver has been a bigger receiver on each team.
"In Moore's last stop with the Philadelphia Eagles, the passing attack was led by A.J. Brown. Brown isn't towering height-wise, but he is a solid 226 pounds, has good height and plays like a tank. Brown isn't tall, but he's physically imposing nonetheless. Keenan Allen and Amari Cooper weigh less than Brown, but they are taller than him. Michael Thomas gives you a good blend of size and weight."
Gray also noted that the biggest "potential obstacles" for a reunion are out of the organization now with Dennis Allen and Derek Carr gone.
This is an interesting idea. There has been chatter about how the Saints could use another veteran and names like Keenan Allen and Amari Cooper have been thrown around. Thomas is a guy who played seven seasons in town. He's obiously not what he once was, but he played 10 games in 2023 and had 39 catches for 448 yards.
The Saints don't need a No. 1 receiver. Adding a guy who could even get around 500 yards across the middle of the field would be a solid get. Why not?