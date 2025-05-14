Saints Cutting Ties With LB After Short Stint
The New Orleans Saints have had an up-and-down offseason so far, to say the least.
There have been a lot of positives. The Saints brought former Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Kellen Moore to town after the Super Bowl to be the team's new head coach. The Saints have made some solid additions for the roster, including Justin Reid and Brandin Cooks among others. New Orleans also kept guys like Juwan Johnson and Chase Young in town.
There's been some surprising moments, like the everything that has gone on with quarterback Derek Carr.
While this is the case, the National Football League Draft was a bright spot led by the additions of offensive tackle Kelvin Banks Jr. and quarterback Tyler Shough. They haven't slowed down by any means ever since then and have made more additions and subtractions.
For example, the Saints signed undrafted free agent quarterback Hunter Dekkers. The franchise also cut ties with 24-year-old linebacker Anfernee Orji on Tuesday, according to LouisianaSports.net's Ross Jackson.
"To make up the last remaining space after signing three players yesterday, the Saints waiver LB Anfernee Orji," Jackson said. "The signing of Hunter Dekkers was also made official."
Orji appeared in 16 games last season for the Saints, including two starts. He tallied 30 total tackles and two tackles for loss last year as well. He signed as an undrafted free agent in 2023 and spent a good chunk of the season on the practice squad before making his NFL debut in 2024.