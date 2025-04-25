Saints’ Derek Carr Reportedly Had Shocking Request
The first round of the National Football League Draft is behind us and the New Orleans Saints didn’t draft a quarterback.
That doesn’t mean the Saints won’t make another move. Only two quarterbacks went off the board in the first round. The Tennessee Titans selected Cam Ward out of Miami and the New York Giants selected Jaxson Dart out of Ole Miss. The big name who is still left on the board is Shedeur Sanders out of Colorado.
The Saints still have a huge quarterback question with Derek Carr dealing with a shoulder injury. Before the NFL Draft on Thursday night, Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer shared a column with all of the information he heard ahead of the draft. One thing that stood out from his column was the fact that Carr reportedly asked for a raise at one point this offseason.
"To review, there was a point in the offseason when Derek Carr wanted a raise, then a trade, and then the Saints unilaterally converted the great majority of his 2025 money from base salary to a signing bonus, which essentially locked him in with the team for the year," Breer said. "After that, news of the potential shoulder surgery—stemming from a ’23 injury—surfaced, and a lot of questions have followed (older quarterbacks generally have a lot of wear and tear on the throwing shoulder, and could use surgery)."
Carr is a talented player and is a four-time Pro Bowler but he only appeared in 10 games last year with the Saints. Clearly, something is up as he is dealing with a shoulder injury. The Saints haven’t given much clarity on the injury. This is one of the bigger updates that have been shared about Carr to this point.
