Saints Drama Coming? Front Office Reportedly Split On QB
The New Orleans Saints’ quarterback competition has lived up to the hype so far.
There currently isn’t a favorite for the starting job and New Orleans has spread around the reps and have rotated, like the team has said it would.
So, who will win the job? There’s a lot of time left, but ESPN’s Dan Graziano shared that there are varying opinions in the front office right now, including a camp that is "big fans" of what Spencer Rattler brings to the table.
"Rattler was the team's fifth-round pick last season," Graziano said. 'He played in seven games (with six starts) last season and completed 57 percent of his passes while throwing four touchdown passes and five picks. (Jake Haener) was the team's fourth-rounder in 2023, didn't play at all that season and made one start a year ago. He has one touchdown pass and one interception in the NFL, where he has completed 18 of his 39 attempts.
"On the surface, the numbers indicate Rattler and Haener should be pretty easy for the 40th pick to beat out. But multiple league executives insist there are people in the Saints' building who are big fans of Rattler and believe he could develop into a good starter if given the chance and the right coaching. And Haener is a guy they liked enough to draft in Round 4 but hasn't had a real chance to show what he can do yet. The important data points are all still to come, as this competition is just beginning."
There's a lot of time left and the starting job won't likely be won until at least after preseason games kick off.
