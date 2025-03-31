Saints-Eagles Have Clear Connection Ahead Of Big Vote
If you've been following the National Football League at all over the last few weeks, one thing that you've likely heard is that some teams -- started by the Green Bay Packers -- are trying to get the Philadelphia Eagles' "Tush Push" banned.
This is a glorified quarterback sneak that features players helping to propel the quarterback forward. Simple idea and yet the Eagles are the only team seemingly will the personnel to pull it off. Other teams have tried and failed and now Green Bay is trying to get it banned.
It's a topic that's going to be discussed a lot over the next few days across the league and NFL Network's Mike Garafolo shared a funny message from Nick Sirianni in which he said he has New Orleans Saints head coach Kellen Moore's vote.
"Spoke to Nick Sirianni today on the tush-push vote. With a grin, he said: 'We’ll see how it goes. All I will say about it is (Jonathan) Gannon, (Shane) Steichen, and (Kellen) Moore better vote for it. They are in the (head coach) position right now because of that play. So all three, I better have those three votes right there and the #Eagles’ vote. I at least know we have four,'" Garafolo shared.
That's a pretty fair point. Moore was hired to be the Saints' head coach thanks in large part to the success that he had running Philadelphia's offense last year. That offense featured heavy usage of the "Tush Push" and was extremely successful. On the outside looking in, it's hard to see why Moore wouldn't want to vote for it.
He himself has had success calling the play. Maybe he could bring it over to New Orleans if it doesn't get banned?