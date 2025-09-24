Saints Early Struggles Are Sparking Trade Questions
The New Orleans Saints are 0-3 on the season so far heading into a very difficult matchup with the Buffalo Bills on the road Week 4.
New Orleans will try to avoid an 0-4 start to the Kellen Moore campaign with a 1 p.m. ET showdown against the Bills at Highmark Stadium on Sunday. With the season not going as planned so far, unsurprisingly, it has already kicked off trade chatter, but not in a positive way. The 2025 NFL trade deadline is scheduled for Nov. 4th. Most of the buzz around the Saints certainly isn't about adding a piece at this point, but rather who other teams could want.
ESPN's Jeremy Fowler and Dan Graziano shared their weekly column with insight on the current week in the NFL on Wednesday. For Week 4, they got some trade chatter going while discussing which teams need to be the most active. Graziano mentioned the Steelers' need of a wide receiver and in the process brought up both Chris Olave and Rashid Shaheed's names.
The Saints aren't where they want to be
"I feel the Steelers have pivoted a bit, and if they make an in-season move, it would more likely be to help their struggling defense," Graziano said. "But since you were asking about receivers, I remember Jakobi Meyers asking for a new contract from the Raiders in the offseason and then asking to be traded when he didn't get one. If Las Vegas tumbles out of contention and he's not in its long-term plans, he could help someone down the stretch.
"The Saints don't look as if they're going anywhere this season, and they have Rashid Shaheed on an expiring contract and Chris Olave with one year (his fifth-year option) left on his deal. Would their new coaching staff make either or both of those players available? Could Calvin Ridley, who has struggled along with the rest of the offense in Tennessee, use a change of scenery? I don't think we can rule out teams such as Buffalo, Kansas City, Green Bay and/or San Francisco if the right impact receiver becomes available."
This doesn't mean that either are being traded in the near future. But, it does show a look into the perception of the Saints around the league right now. Until New Orleans can get into the win column, this team is being looked at with question marks about how it could help contenders, rather than as a contender itself. That's not shocking with the vibe around the team nationally heading into the season.
If the Saints keep losing, the noise around Olave and Shaheed is only going to get louder and louder. Luckily, the trade deadline isn't this week and instead is over one month away. There's time to quiet the noise. But, it is starting.
More NFL: Saints Icon Drew Brees Lands ESPN Gig And Takes Jab At Eagles Offense