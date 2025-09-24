Saints Icon Drew Brees Lands ESPN Gig And Takes Jab At Eagles Offense
New Orleans Saints fans are going to have an opportunity to see plenty of Drew Brees this season.
It was announced that the Saints legend will be joining ESPN's "First Take" as a weekly contributor for the remainder of the 2025 NFL season. Barrett Media was among the first outlets to share the news.
"Former NFL quarterback Drew Brees has signed on as a weekly contributor on ESPN’s First Take," Barrett Media shared. "Barrett Media has learned that the former New Orleans Saints signal caller will be a featured contributor on Tuesday’s for the remainder of the NFL season.
"According to sources familiar with the situation, the agreement is non-exclusive for Brees which allows the former NFL quarterback to be on the call for the NFL’s Christmas day slate of action on Netflix."
The show itself is known for its big takes and Brees wasted no time and talked about how he respects the reigning champion Philadelphia Eagles, but said he "can't stand" to watch the team's offense and that is the "most boring" offense.
The New Orleans Saints quarterback doesn't like the Philadelphia Eagles offense
" I respect Philly," Brees said. "I respect Philly. They are winning games. They are finding ways to win games. I can't stand to watch that offense. It's the most boring offense. It is, I'm sorry."
A big take right away from the longtime Saints superstar. New Orleans fans will get a chance to check out takes like these and more from Brees throughout the season now. One thing about the NFL world is that there are always takes and comments out there that leads to conversation. It's one thing when you see a writer or analyst saying something, but another when a legendary quarterback, like Brees, is on television and makes comments.
Philadelphia is among the top teams in the NFL, but even it could improve. Over the course of the season, we'll surely hear more takes like this from Brees, as well as plenty of chatter about New Orleans as a whole. Brees may not play any longer, but you'll be able to find him on your televisions, it seems.