Saints Final Roster Cuts Tracker
It was a big day for the New Orleans Saints on Monday and there's an even bigger one in store on Tuesday, August 26th.
This isn't in reference to the quarterback competition, but that has been a topic of conversation, obviously. The Saints are preparing the final roster for the regular season and announced its first big batch of cuts on Monday with 14 cuts, including running back Cam Akers.
Here are all of the Saints' cuts so far.
The Saints announce cuts ahead of NFL cut-down day
RB Cam Akers
WR Roderick Daniels
WR Moochie Dixon
DE Jasheen Davis
DE Jeremiah Martin
DE Omari Thomas
OT Josiah Ezirim
OT Jonathan Mendoza
TE Seth Green
TE Michael Jacobson
G Kyle Hergel
G Mike Panasiuk
LB Tyreem Powell
P James Burnip
The Saints have a lot more work to do to get the roster down to 53 players before Tuesday's 4 p.m. ET deadline. Once the deadline passes, teams will be able create practice squads as well this week on Aug. 27th.
"Claiming period for players placed on waivers at the final roster reduction will expire at 12:00 noon ET," per the NFL football operations website. "Upon receipt of the subsequent Personnel Notice, clubs may establish a Practice Squad of 17 players, as long as one player qualifies and is designated as an International Player. No club, including the player’s prior club, will be permitted to sign a player to a practice player contract until all clubs have received simultaneous notification via the above Personnel Notice that such player’s prior NFL player contract has been terminated via the waiver system."
We could see some of these guys return to the franchise in different roles, but we'll have to wait a few days for that. On top of this, New Orleans is expected to announce its Week 1 starting quarterback in the coming days as well. It's a big week for every team as they try to decide who makes the active roster. For New Orleans, this week is even crazier with the quarterback job up in the air.
More NFL: Saints Announce 14 Cuts, Including Super Bowl Champ