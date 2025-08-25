Saints Announce 14 Cuts, Including Super Bowl Champ
The New Orleans Saints are getting their roster ready for Week 1 and unfortunately that means cuts left and right.
Head coach Kellen Moore announced that the Saints cut 14 players on Monday in their "first wave" of cuts ahead of Tuesday's 53-man deadline, per NewOrleans.Football's Mike Triplett.
"Saints coach Kellen Moore said they made 14 transactions today -- their 'first wave' as they cut down to 53 players," Triplett said.
Throughout the day, news of the cuts has started to trickle in. The biggest name so far who was cut on Monday was former Super Bowl champion Cam Akers, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.
"The Saints released RB Cam Akers, per source," Pelissero said.
The running back room has been one of the most competitive aspects of the organization throughout camp, outside of quarterback. Akers signed as a free agent this offseason, but wasn't able to carve out a role.
Akers took to social media afterward with a four-word message.
"NFL a crazy place," Akers said with a crying emoji.
Moore confirmed the news, per ESPN's Katherine Terrell.
"Kellen Moore confirms that Cam Akers was released, he said he felt there was a lot of depth, said Kendre Miller did a phenomenal job. Said it was a difficult decision," Terrell said.
The Saints have a lot more work to do after the Cam Akers cut
The Saints announced the full list of cuts, as shared by Jeff Nowak of Audacy Sports.
This is just the first wave with more coming over the next day or so. It wouldn't be surprising to see Akers land another job quickly. He's just 26 years old and at one point was one of the top playmakers on a Super Bowl-winning roster. He had 786 rushing yards and seven touchdowns for the Los Angeles Rams back in 2022 in 15 games. In 2024, he totaled 444 rushing yards and two touchdowns with the Houston Texans and Minnesota Vikings.
He's someone who can play and should get a chance quickly.
