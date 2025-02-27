Saints GM Reveals Decision On Derek Carr's Future In New Orleans
There has been a lot of chatter lately about the future of Derek Carr with the New Orleans Saints and general manager Mickey Loomis weighed in on the discussion on Wednesday.
The National Football League Scouting Combine will begin on Thursday so all of the league's top decision-makers are in Indianapolis, including Loomis. Unsurprisingly, the question of Carr's future with the team and his over $51 million cap hit was brought up and Loomis made it clear that the team at least as this moment is planning to stick with him, as shared by ESPN's Katherine Terrell.
"I think we feel like we've got a guy we can win with," Loomis said as transcribed by Terrell.
He followed up about Carr's financial implications as well.
"Yeah, it's tight," Loomis said also transcribed by Terrell. "There's no secret to that, and his is a big number, so we're going to hopefully be able to maneuver."
Over The Cap currently has the Saints in last place in the NFL in cap space at over -$47 million. They currently have the team at over -$52 million in effective cap space. It's going to be tricky to maneuver the cap, but Carr has been really good when he's been healthy for the Saints over the last two years.
He had 15 touchdown passes to just five interceptions in 10 games last year. The team was 5-5 in those contests, but they were pretty much never fully healthy. If the team can stick together for another year and add a high-end piece in the upcoming NFL Draft, maybe they could surprise people next year.
