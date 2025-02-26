Saints To Meet With 9-Sack No. 2-Overall Prospect, Per Insider
This is one of the most intriguing weeks or so in the National Football League calendar.
The NFL Scouting Combine will begin on Thursday and end on Sunday, March 2nd from Indianapolis. Front offices will get a close look at the top prospects on their way to the NFL. Teams will have an opportunity to start meeting with prospects and it sounds like the New Orleans Saints are going to meet with one of the top defensive prospects in this year's draft class.
Michigan All-American Mason Graham is widely considered to be one of the top overall prospects in this draft class and will be meeting with the Saints, as shared by NFL insider Josina Anderson.
"Here is the media crowd for Michigan DT Mason Graham," Anderson said accompanied by a video of the defensive lineman. "He’s said he’s met with the (New England Patriots) and coach (Mike Vrabel) already, and is meeting with the Saints later. 'I feel like I am one of the most dominant players in the Draft.'"
The Saints currently have the No. 9 pick in the upcoming draft barring a trade. Graham played three seasons with Michigan and racked up nine sacks over that stretch in 39 games. In 2024, he had 3.5 sacks, 45 total tackles, seven tackles for loss, and one pass defended while earning All-American honors.
ESPN currently is ranking Graham as the No. 2 prospect in this draft class. If the Saints could land him, that obviously would be great. But, No. 9 may be too late for him.
