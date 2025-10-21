Saints Have Real QB Question After Week 7 Loss
The New Orleans Saints have made it clear that they are sticking with Spencer Rattler for now. But, how long will that remain the case?
Rattler is just 25 years old and really has made progress in his seven starts so far this season. Last year, he played in seven games and had a 57 percent completion rate, 1,317 passing yards, four touchdowns, five interceptions, and 146 rushing yards. In seven games this season, he has a 67.7 percent completion percentage, 1,450 passing yards, eight touchdowns, four interceptions, and 155 rushing yards. Three of those four interceptions just came in Week 7 against the Chicago Bears.
New Orleans is still 1-6 on the season, though, with a second-round rookie in Tyler Shough on the roster waiting for an opportunity. Kellen Moore was asked about the quarterback situation and maintained his commitment to Rattler, but did acknowledge that it's a "week-to-week" decision. The question right now facing the Saints is how long do you roll with Rattler before you turn the keys over to the rookie?
ESPN Saints insider Katherine Terrell discussed the quarterback situation and made a really good point about why a move could be made at some point.
"Long-term implications: The Saints currently are projected to have the No. 3 pick," Terrell said. "If that's the case going into the offseason, then it would be key for Moore to know exactly what he has in Rattler, a 2024 fifth-round pick, and Shough, a 2025 second-round pick. That would make the team better informed about what they want to do long-term at quarterback, whether to go with Rattler or Shough or look to take one in the 2026 draft."
The Saints' QB situation is up in the air
Rattler has given the Saints a chance to win games, but they haven't done so. If the Saints keep adding losses and end up with one of those top draft picks, there will be quarterback prospects on the board. The Saints just used the second-round pick on Shough. What if he's the long-term guy and the team could use a high draft pick elsewhere? They have been able to evaluate Shough behind the scenes, but there is no better indicator of how someone can perform than in real game action.
When the quarterback room has been talked about, the wins and losses specifically have been cited more than the long-term implications. But, if the Saints have a high draft pick, it would be nice to know whether they should use it on a quarterback or if they have a long-term answer on the roster in either Rattler or Shough.
