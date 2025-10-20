Saint's Kellen Moore Isn't Making QB Change, Yet
The New Orleans Saints are 1-6 on the season, but they are not making a change at quarterback yet.
Spencer Rattler earned the job after quarterback competition all summer and has shown clear growth this season. Rattler had a rough game on Sunday against the Chicago Bears with four turnovers, which led to some chatter about Tyler Shough and whether or not the Saints would make a change.
Saints head coach Kellen Moore was asked about the quarterback position and said the team isn't making a change, but didn't fully close the door on a change at some point this season in a clip shared by WWL-TV's Seth Lewis.
"We've just got to respond the right way," Moore said. "Turnovers unfortunately happen in this game. We had a few too many in that game. Those guys have done an excellent job attacking the football. Chicago is on this turnover trend. They're doing an excellent job of it. We've got to protect the football at a higher level. Unfortunately, we had a game that went that way. We've got to learn from it and get better...
The Saints aren't making a change
"We've just got to get better on offense. Spence obviously had the turnovers in this game, but he's played a lot of good football. We've got to get better. I think he's going to continue to grow and get better. Tyler's gotten better as the season has gone as well. Obviously, his is behind the scenes. He gets to develop from a scout team perspective. Both of these guys are going to continue to grow and get better...It's a week-to-week (choice), we'll see as we go. We're focused on getting better right now."
The fact that Moore called the quarterback situation "week-to-week" is interesting because it obviously doesn't close the door on a move at some point. Shough was the highest-selected quarterback by the Saints in the NFL Draft since Archie Manning. With the Saints struggling overall and Rattler turning the ball over against Bears, it's not shocking that the conversation has started. But, Rattler has played well enough to have some wiggle room.
This arguably is the right call. Although Shough was selected high, Rattler actually is younger and hasn't done enough to lose the job. Before the Week 7 performance, Rattler had his best two games of the season in Week 6 and Week 5. No reason to make a rash decision after one tough start.
More NFL: It's Time For Saints To Reunite With Veteran RB After Losing Kendre Miller