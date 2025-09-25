Saints Injuries: Key Starter Pushing For Week 4 Return Vs. Bills
The New Orleans Saints shared an update Injury Report on Thursday and there both positive and negative takeaways.
On the positive side, Saints offensive lineman Taliese Fuaga was a full participant on the Injury Report which is a phenomenal sign that he could return to the field on Sunday against the Buffalo Bills. Fuaga missed Week 3 against the Seattle Seahawks due to knee and back injuries. The offensive line could be close to full strength on Sunday with Fuaga returning and Trevor Penning also practicing fully. The Saints' offensive line has been full of injuries all season to this point, this is at least a positive step in that direction.
Cameron Jordan was listed on the Injury Report again with a groin, but has been a full participant all week, so nothing to worry about.
On the negative side, Chase Young and Dillon Radunz both didn't practice. Neither have practiced all week to this point. Earlier in the week, Saints head coach Kellen Moore said that Young is "close" to returning to the practice field. But, that didn't happen on Thursday. When Young initially got hurt, the team made it sound like it was a very short-term injury, but now we are in Week 4.
Trey Palmer and Devaughn Vele both are listed on the Injury Report as well and were listed as limited participants.
All in all, there were positive things to take away from this report, like Fuaga, Jordan, and Penning. But, Young remains the team's biggest question mark. The pass rush has held up, thanks in large part to Carl Granderson, but the team needs Young back into the fold if New Orleans is going to be at its best. The Saints are 0-3 on the season so and will face off against the 3-0 Bills at Highmark Stadium on Sunday with kick-off scheduled for 1 p.m. ET. It's been a long road to begin the season, but at the very least it sounds like Spencer Rattler will be better protected on Sunday.