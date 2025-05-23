Saints Insider Thinks Browns QB Could Help New Orleans
The New Orleans Saints one of the youngest quarterback rooms in football right now.
Jake Haener and Spencer Rattler have combined to appear in 15 total National Football League games. The duo have combined to go 0-7 over that stretch with five total touchdown passes and six interceptions. Neither Tyler Shough nor Hunter Dekkers have appeared in an NFL game yet as they are rookies.
Much has been made about the possibility of adding a veteran quarterback and head coach Kellen Moore hasn't ruled anything out. Instead, Moore said the team will "continue to evaluate" all options.
There are just a few veteran options still remaining in free agency so it's not too shocking that New Orleans hasn't made a move yet. It is going to give these guys as many opportunities as possible in OTAs and into training camp. Eventually, there could end up being more options available as well as rosters get cut down.
Saints insider Ross Jackson shared on 92.3 The Fan that he thinks that's when New Orleans could find another option and specifically mentioned Cleveland Browns quarterback Kenny Pickett as a hypothetical fit.
"In a scenario in which the Saints get to the end of the preseason and decided they need a veteran quarterback in their building, I can absolutely see Kenny Pickett being a target," Jackson said. "No disrespect to Joe Flacco, but the reason why I like Kenny Pickett is because he has the connection to Kellen Moore, he played under Kellen Moore, and won under Kellen Moore."
Pickett spent time with Moore last season. Could the two reunite?
