Saints' Kellen Moore Makes Blunt Admission After 2 Games
It's been a rough few weeks for the New Orleans Saints.
New Orleans has lost both of its first two games of the season. Both were one-score games with the Saints losing 20-13 Week 1 against the Arizona Cardinals and then following up with a 26-21 loss Week 2 against the San Francisco 49ers. The start of the season hasn't been the greatest, but that doesn't necessarily determine future success.
For example, last year, the Saints started the season 2-0 and went on to finish with a 5-12 record overall. It's about how you build off of these games. The standings aren't great right now, but Spencer Rattler has looked promising through two weeks. There have been some solid takeaways, like rookie offensive tackle Kelvin Banks Jr., for example.
Now, it's a matter of seeing how the Saints respond.
How will the Saints respond?
After the game on Sunday, head coach Kellen Moore talked about what he's seen through two weeks.
"Through two games, we have a great group of guys that work their tail off," Moore said. "Their play style, you can't take advantage there or assume those sorts of things. We've got everything we need, but we have to play cleaner football and we have to play and do what winning teams do in each and every moment. From the beginning of the game, all the way to the end, every play matters. We can't take it for granted."
A little blunt, but also completely fair. Losing the first two games of the season is obviously not what Moore and the Saints planned for. Both were winnable contests, especially with Brock Purdy missing Week 2 for the 49ers. But, Moore has at least sounded encouraged from what he's seen so far from this Saints group.
There's a solid mix of veterans and young guys on this team. It'll be interesting to see how the team rallies together after two close games. They will have their next opportunity to get in the win column on Sunday, Sept. 21st when they take on the Seattle Seahawks on the road.
