Saints’ Latest Move Is Great News For Devin Neal
The New Orleans Saints have a new tight end.
On Friday, the Saints claimed tight end Zaire Mitchell-Paden from the Baltimore Ravens and in the process waived running back Velus Jones Jr., per the team.
"The New Orleans Saints announced today that they were awarded tight end Zaire Mitchell-Paden off waivers from the Baltimore Ravens. In a corresponding move, the club has waived running back Velus Jones Jr., the Saints announced. "Mitchell-Paden, 6-5, 257, was originally signed as an undrafted free agent following the 2022 NFL Draft by the Cleveland Browns out of Florida Atlantic. The Rockville, Md. native has spent time on the practice squad with Cleveland (2022-24) and Baltimore (2024-25). Mitchell-Paden saw his first career game action with Baltimore in 2025, appearing in six games with one start, catching one pass for three yards.
The Saints' newest move inadvertently impacts Devin Neal
"In five seasons at Notre Dame College (2017-20) and Florida Atlantic (2021), he played in 53 games (44 starts) and finished with 98 receptions for 1,295 yards (13.2 avg.) with 11 touchdowns and also blocked a punt. In his final season at FAU, he played in 12 games, finishing with nine catches for 90 yards and one touchdown, while also adding a one-yard rushing touchdown."
Mitchell-Paden isn't a big-name talent, but he's just 26 years old. He has one catch for three yards on the season so this move likely doesn't change the tight end room in a big way.
What it does do, though, is make even more room for rookie running back Devin Neal. With Jones waived, that leaves Alvin Kamara and Neal as the only running backs on the active roster. Kamara is the No. 1 back, but Neal has an even bigger lane to get touches this week when the Saints play the Buccaneers. Audric Estimé is the lone running back on the practice squad, but he just joined the team this week so it would be at least somewhat surprising if he played right away.
Neal has just three carries on the season so far, but he's certainly in line for some action on Sunday.
