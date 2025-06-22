Saints Legend Gives Travis Hunter 'Special' Endorsement
There is a lot of exciting talent on the way to the National Football League.
The 2025 National Football League Draft came and went and the New Orleans Saints did well for themselves. New Orleans took Kelvin Banks Jr. in the first round of the NFL Draft and Tyler Shough in the second round among other moves. The Saints are going to be fun to follow this season but these two aren't the only rookies to watch out for across the league.
Arguably, the most interesting will be Jacksonville Jaguars receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter. He played both ways in college and will try to do the same at the NFL level. That's what makes him so exciting. Saints legend Cam Jordan joined ESPN's "NFL Live" and talked about how "special" Hunter is.
"I mean, why not?” Jordan said about Hunter playing both ways. "He did it in college and he showed excellence. He was at the top of the best positions, at both DB and receiver. You could say the top. “I just need to know what position he's starting at. Like, if you say DB, then you have to limit your reps at wide receiver. And if you say wide receiver, then you have to limit your reps at DB. Do I think that he has 120 snaps in him? Yes. For a season? Probably. For 10 years? Absolutely not...
"Hey, look, I attribute most of my success to not having to do that rookie stuff. I mean, I came in and played. He's got like four months of rookie stuff that they have to get into. And then they have a long season ahead of them. And you're telling me he's playing not only on offense, but on defense, too? That’s going to be special. I don't know if I'm ever going to label it generational, but I'm going to label it special."
It's going to be a fun year across the NFL.