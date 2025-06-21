Saints Officially Signed Another Former Falcon
The New Orleans Saints have been busy recently and announced three moves on Friday.
Reports popped up recently about the Saints signing tight end Seth Green, offensive lineman Barry Wesley, and cornerback Jayden Price.
New Orleans officially announced the moves on Friday.
Cornerback is a position of need for the Saints. The Saints don't have either of their top starters from last season any longer in Paulson Adebo and Marshon Lattimore. The Saints' No. 1 expected corner right night is Kool-Aid McKinstry. Beyond him, the Saints have Alontae Taylor, Isaac Yiadom, Rico Payton, Ugo Amadi, and Quincy Riley.
Now, the franchise also is taking a chance on Price. He played his college football at North Dakota State University and signed with the Atlanta Falcons as an undrafted free agent in 2024. He was cut and saw time with the Arlington Renegades of the UFL.
Price played 10 games for the Renegades and led the league with 13 pass breakups, per United Football Media.
"UFL to NFL: Arlington Renegades DB Jayden Price is signing with the New Orleans Saints," United Football Media shared. "Price started all 10 games for Arlington and had 13 PBU's, 27 tackles, & 1 sack while also handling some kickoff/punt return duties. He is the 9th UFL to NFL player so far."
It's a no-lose situation. If he comes into camp and shines, maybe he cracks a spot on the roster or the practice squad. If not, the Saints didn't spend much.
