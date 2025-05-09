Saints Linked To Ex-Eagles Star As 'Last Offseason Move'
The New Orleans Saints have a solid team on paper that should be able to make more noise in the division than they did last year.
New Orleans finished the 2024 season with a 5-12 record, but has added some solid pieces this offseason and retained some key members of the organization as well. If the team has better health in 2025, there's no reason why they shouldn't be able to top that.
But, one big question remains and likely won't be answered for a few months. Who will be the starting quarterback in Week 1? The two most likely options seem to be Derek Carr and Tyler Shough. If Carr is healthy, it will be him. If Carr's shoulder injury requires surgery and he misses extended time, than Shough seems like the easy option.
If Carr's injury requires surgery, it would then make sense to bring another veteran into the mix as a depth option with the other quarterbacks with the franchise being Spencer Rattler and Jake Haener. Both are pretty young. Because of this, Pro Football Focus' Mason Cameron suggested someone like Carson Wentz as "one last offseason move."
"New Orleans Saints: Establish options at quarterback," Cameron said. "Derek Carr’s availability remains up in the air, prompting the Saints to draft Tyler Shough — with an injury history of his own — in the second round to pair with last season's options of Spencer Rattler and Jake Haener. Should Carr miss a majority of the 2025 season as expected, New Orleans may be forced to start a raw rookie. And should Shough go down, the team is back to square one.
"Making a play for a veteran signal-caller is the measured approach. A name like Carson Wentz could prove to be a valuable presence in a young quarterback room. While Wentz hasn’t seen the field much in the past two seasons, he has produced three big-time throws and zero turnover-worthy plays on 49 attempts."
Wentz spent the 2024 season with the Kansas City Chiefs as Patrick Mahomes' backup. He had the most success of his career so far as a member of the Philadelphia Eagles. He was taken with the No. 2 pick in the 2016 NFL Draft and looked like a star in Philadelphia, but injuries derailed his career and the Eagles moved on. Now, he's available in free agency. If Carr isn't able to play in 2025, it wouldn't hurt to bring in an experienced veteran like him.
