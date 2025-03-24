Saints Linked To Former Patriots Pro Bowl EDGE Projected To Earn $8.5 Million
A four-time Pro Bowler might be entering the New Orleans Saints’ radar in free agency.
New Orleans still has plenty of holes on defense, and one area where the Saints could still use reinforcements is in the pass rush.
New Orleans doesn’t exactly have a world of money to work with, but locating a bargain-priced EDGE would be a pertinent play at this point for GM Mickey Loomis.
As such, Loomis might be taking a hard look at former New England Patriots stud Matthew Judon, whose market value has taken a hit after a difficult season with the Atlanta Falcons in 2024.
Saints Wire’s John Sigler recently listed Judon as a potential fit in New Orleans.
“Judon is kind of cut from the same cloth as Cameron Jordan, as someone naturally talented at stopping the run but who may struggle to push the pocket with age,” Sigler wrote. “A down year with the Falcons hurt his value.”
Spotrac projects Judon to land a two-year, $8.5 million deal.
He’ll be 33 years old before the start of the 2025 season and past his athletic prime, but there’s no reason to believe that Judon doesn’t have another year or two of quality football left in him. This is a guy who has tallied 410 tackles, 72 sacks, nine forced fumbles, and 19 pass deflections in his career.
Judon is a winning player, and he brings with him a wealth of football knowledge gleaned from years of playing in two successful organizations in the Patriots and the Baltimore Ravens.
By acquiring Judon, the Saints would at the very least be getting a weathered vet who would enhance New Orleans’ locker room and add to a culture of winning that Kellen Moore is trying to build.
More NFL: Saints Might Give One-Year Deal To Projected $7.1 Million 6-Time Pro Bowler