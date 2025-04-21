Saints Linked To Intriguing Potential QB Of Future
The New Orleans Saints’ quarterback position is in flux right now with Derek Carr dealing with a shoulder injury.
By now, you probably have heard this. It isn’t new information. Reports surfaced about Carr’s shoulder injury and as of writing there still isn’t really clarity on exactly what it is and exactly how long he could be out.
In the wake of the surprising news, speculation has hit a new level as the Saints now try to chart a path forward. Who could be a possible option to replace Carr? ESPN's Katherine Terrell floated Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart.
"Dart began his career at USC and played the past three seasons at Mississippi, completing 69.3 percent of his passes for 4,279 yards, 29 touchdowns and 6 interceptions in 2024. Dart, who is 6-foot-2 and 221 pounds, will turn 22 in May," Terrell said. "Dart, along with Tyler Shough and Jalen Milroe, competed at the Senior Bowl, where Saints assistants Jahri Evans and Joel Thomas both coached this year. The Saints have drafted several players who played in the Senior Bowl in recent years, including both (Spencer Rattler) and (Jake Haener).
He’s been a popular name thrown around when it comes to New Orleans even before Carr’s injury was reported.
The Saints would be a good situation for him to land in with Kellen Moore as the head coach and plenty of weapons around. The No. 9 pick seems like it would be a little high. But, could the Saints make something work in the second round or late in the first with a trade?