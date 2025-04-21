Saints News Network

Saints Linked To Intriguing Potential QB Of Future

New Orleans has some question marks that could be addressed in the not-so-distant future

Patrick McAvoy

Feb 13, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; New Orleans Saints introduce Kellen Moore as the head coach and he addresses the media at Ochsner Sports Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
Feb 13, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; New Orleans Saints introduce Kellen Moore as the head coach and he addresses the media at Ochsner Sports Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
In this story:

The New Orleans Saints’ quarterback position is in flux right now with Derek Carr dealing with a shoulder injury. 

By now, you probably have heard this. It isn’t new information. Reports surfaced about Carr’s shoulder injury and as of writing there still isn’t really clarity on exactly what it is and exactly how long he could be out.

In the wake of the surprising news, speculation has hit a new level as the Saints now try to chart a path forward. Who could be a possible option to replace Carr? ESPN's Katherine Terrell floated Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart.

"Dart began his career at USC and played the past three seasons at Mississippi, completing 69.3 percent of his passes for 4,279 yards, 29 touchdowns and 6 interceptions in 2024. Dart, who is 6-foot-2 and 221 pounds, will turn 22 in May," Terrell said. "Dart, along with Tyler Shough and Jalen Milroe, competed at the Senior Bowl, where Saints assistants Jahri Evans and Joel Thomas both coached this year. The Saints have drafted several players who played in the Senior Bowl in recent years, including both (Spencer Rattler) and (Jake Haener).

He’s been a popular name thrown around when it comes to New Orleans even before Carr’s injury was reported.

The Saints would be a good situation for him to land in with Kellen Moore as the head coach and plenty of weapons around. The No. 9 pick seems like it would be a little high. But, could the Saints make something work in the second round or late in the first with a trade?

More NFL: Saints Expert Has Surprising Derek Carr Answer

Published
Patrick McAvoy
PATRICK MCAVOY

Patrick McAvoy's experiences include local and national sports coverage at the New England Sports Network with a focus on baseball and basketball. Outside of journalism, Patrick also recieved an MBA at Brandeis University. For all business/marketing inquiries, please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@wtfsports.org

Home/Saints News