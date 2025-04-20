Saints Expert Has Surprising Derek Carr Answer
Who will be the New Orleans Saints’ quarterback in 2025?
There’s no way to know at this point with Derek Carr dealing with an injured shoulder. New Orleans has a chance to be pretty solid in 2025, depending on whoever is under center.
If Carr was healthy and the team overall had better health than 2024, they certainly could be one of the better teams in the division. But, that’s just not the case right now with Carr dealing with his injury.
ESPN’s Katherine Terrell shared a column in which they discussed potential solutions for the quarterback room.
One player they mentioned was former Pro Bowler Tyler Huntley.
"Tyler Huntley," Terrell said. "Huntley, 27, started five games for the Miami Dolphins last year when starter Tua Tagovailoa missed six games due to concussions. Huntley, who was initially the third-string quarterback behind Skylar Thompson, went 2-3 in those games and passed for 829 yards, 3 touchdowns and 3 interceptions.
"The five-year veteran spent the first four seasons of his career with the Baltimore Ravens and has an overall record of 5-9 as a starter."
Huntley would be an interesting pickup. He's just 27 years old -- as Terrell mentioned -- and has been a pretty capable backup in his five-year NFL career so far. Getting someone like Huntley may not get you back to the playoffs, but he could be a bridge option to start the beginning of the season while New Orleans prepared a rookie to take over. Huntley filled in for the Miami Dolphins last year and went 2-3. Getting someone who can get you a few wins wouldn't hurt, especially if the eventual plan would be a rookie.
Huntley would make sense if it is a similar plan to what the New England Patriots did last year. Jacoby Brissett started until the team felt like Drake Maye was ready and then passed the baton.