Saints Lost 1st-Rounder: What We Know So Far
The New Orleans Saints kicked off preseason action on Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers and the first half led to some unfortunate luck for New Orleans.
The big story entering the day was the quarterback competition. Although that discussion is only going to pick up, injuries dominated the first half as well.
Saints get bitten by the injury bug with former first-rounder exiting preseason action
One person who has been the subject of a lot of noise this offseason is former first-round pick Trevor Penning. He’s been switching positions on the offensive line to guard after an underwhelming 2024 season. In fact, there were rumors left and right early in the offseason that he could be traded or cut. But, the Saints have moved him around and it has seemed like instead he’s going to play a big role for the team.
Now, the Saints are awaiting word about him, though. He was forced out of action on Sunday and left the game on a cart.
"Trevor Penning is in the injury tent," Jeff Nowak of Audacy Sports said. "Unclear what he’s dealing with. Imagine his day was already done anyway...
"Trevor Penning heads back to the locker room on a cart, but he was walking fine," Nowak followed. "Both shoes were off. That’ll be one to watch...
It doesn't sound like there is too much cause for concern right now. Nowak responded to his own message and said: "People totally aren’t overreacting to this at all." That sounds a bit sarcastic and with it being preseason and Penning walking fine, hopefully that is a positive sign that he's going to be alright. The Saints are going to need better play from the offensive line this year if they want to turn things around. The early returns from Penning have been positive. Now, it's just a matter of seeing what happens next with him over the next few days.
More NFL: Bears Wanted Ex-Saints RB; 8-Year NFL Vet