Bears Wanted Ex-Saints RB; 8-Year NFL Vet
A former member of the New Orleans Saints is still out there for the taking and with the preseason games kicking off, time is running out to land with a team before the season begins.
Former Saints running back Jamaal Williams is someone who is out there on the open market. He spent the last two seasons in New Orleans and quickly became a fan-favorite for the team. While this is the case, the Saints moved on this offseason after Williams racked up 164 rushing yards in 2024. The Saints opted to move on and now have a running back competition going for the role behind Alvin Kamara featuring Kendre Miller, Devin Neal, Cam Akers, and Clyde Edwards-Helaire.
The Saints have a lot of depth at the running back position right now and there wasn't room for Williams any longer. While this is the case, it sounds like he at least is getting some interest across the league.
Will former Saints running back Jamaal Williams find a home before Week 1?
ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that the Chicago Bears recently brought in Williams for a workout, although as of writing there hasn't been a deal signed.
"Former Lions running back Jamaal Williams worked out today for the Chicago Bears," Schefter said.
Williams is an eight-year NFL veteran with experience under his belt with the Green Bay Packers, Detroit Lions, and Saints. Everywhere he's gone, he's been a fan-favorite. The best season of his career came in 2022 just before the Saints got him.
In his final season with the Lions, Williams had 1,066 rushing yards and 17 rushing touchdowns. That's some insane production -- especially the touchdowns. The Saints paired him with Kamara and there wasn't that same level of explosion in New Orleans.
Now, the Saints are moving in a different direction and it sounds like the Bears showed interest. Williams' old running mate with the Lions in D'Andre Swift is a member of the Bears right now. Could the two reunite before the 2025 season kicks off?
