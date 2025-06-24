Saints 'Major Uncertainty' Won't Be Solved Soon
The New Orleans Saints have a big question mark at arguably the most important position on the football field.
New Orleans has one of the biggest quarterback competitions of the offseason on their hands. Technically, the Tennessee Titans have one as well, but it would be an absolute shock if 2025 No. 1 pick Cam Ward wasn't the starter Week 1. Other teams with quarterback competitions are the Cleveland Browns and Indianapolis Colts.
The reason why the Saints' competition is one of the biggest is because of the fact that there is genuine uncertainty around it. Tyler Shough was taken in the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft, but there hasn't been any hints that he's the guy. The buzz around Spencer Rattler has been positive so far this summer and Jake Haener isn't out of the running yet even with an injury.
This topic has been touched upon a lot and was listed by Pro Football Focus' Mason Cameron as one of 10 roster battles to watch across the NFL.
"New Orleans Saints: Tyler Shough vs. Spencer Rattler," Cameron said. "The Saints face major uncertainty at quarterback following Derek Carr’s retirement. Without Carr under center in 2024, New Orleans’ quarterback group posted a league-worst 50.4 PFF passing grade.
"Spencer Rattler and Jake Haener were part of that underwhelming performance, prompting the Saints to invest a second-round pick in Tyler Shough. Despite a history of injuries, Shough impressed in his final college season, earning a 94.3 PFF passing grade on throws at or beyond the sticks."
It's going to be an interesting season in New Orleans, but it all starts with this competition.
