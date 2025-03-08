Saints Might Sign Eagles' Projected $1.6 Million Saquon Barkley Backup
The New Orleans Saints recently released Jamaal Williams, which leaves them thin at running back heading into free agency.
New Orleans doesn’t have much money to spend. The Saints are probably best off grabbing a running back in the draft (Ashton Jeanty has been linked repeatedly), but if they go the free agent route, it’ll have to be someone cheap.
One guy New Orleans might be able to afford happens to have played for the Philadelphia Eagles this past season, so Kellen Moore is familiar with his value.
As noted by USA Today’s Luke Loffredo, Eagles RB Kenneth Gainwell — now a free agent — might be a good fit on the Saints.
“Gainwell … a young player at 25 years old, spent this past season behind Saquon Barkley in Kellen Moore's offense,” Loffredo wrote.
“Playing in 66 games with the Eagles over his first four seasons, Gainwell has been a reliable complementary piece of Philly's offense as a change-of-pace back in their systems. Adding Gainwell to the Saints offense could help set the vision in the running back room for what a Kellen Moore-led offense looks like.”
Spotrac places Gainwell’s value at $1.6 million per year ... manageable for a cap-choked organization like the Saints.
Gainwell is a dynamic athlete who’d also provide kickoff return services. Armed with a Super Bowl ring and plenty of years ahead of him, Gainwell is a guy the Saints could sign for one year as a precursor to a possible longer-term situation once he proves himself and the Saints have some financial breathing room.
