Saints Could Surprisingly Sign Cowboys' Undrafted Stud After 'Breakout Year'
The New Orleans Saints could use another running back, and they’re more likely to draft one than sign one in free agency.
Boise State stud Ashton Jeanty has been linked to the Saints in the draft, but New Orleans will still keep its eyes peeled on the FA market in case an unexpected opportunity surfaces and their cap situation magically improves.
On Thursday, USA Today’s Luke Loffredo wondered whether the Saints could afford to acquire a Dallas Cowboys running back who has recently become a free agent.
“With the recent release of New Orleans Saints running back Jamaal Williams, the team will likely be looking to add a viable option alongside lead back Alvin Kamara,” Loffredo wrote.
“Coming from Philly, head coach Kellen Moore emphasized the importance of a strong running game which was on full display this past season with Saquon Barkley and Co.”
“After his breakout year this past season rushing for over 1,000 yards, (Rico) Dowdle likely finds himself out of the Saints price range in free agency.”
“However, it is worth noting that Kellen Moore and offensive coordinator Doug Nussmeier spent three years of their time in Dallas working with Dowdle at the start of his career. If the Cowboys decide against bringing back Dowdle, it wouldn't come as a surprise if the Saints chose to throw an offer at the player.”
“Free agency may also not be the answer in terms of adding a guy to the running back room. This year's draft is loaded with backfield talent which means the team could opt to wait and add to the position later on this offseason. We'll likely know more in the next couple of weeks on where running back ranks on the teams priorities once free agency is in full swing.”
Dowdle, 26, is a guy who is hard not to root for. After going undrafted out of South Carolina, the 215-pound back found a role on the Cowboys’ roster and bided his time until exploding onto the scene last season.
He’s likely out of the Saints’ financial grasp, but New Orleans will be monitoring Dowdle’s situation up until the day he signs with another squad.
More NFL: Saints Predicted To Draft Penn State Superstar: 'Best Player On The Field'