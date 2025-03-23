Saints Might Sign Ex-Jets Slot Receiver, Former No. 34 Pick: 'Guy Gets Open'
The New Orleans Saints could still use more depth at wide receiver, even after reuniting with Brandin Cooks.
Cooks and Chris Olave will be a nice WR1-WR2 duo for returning quarterback Derek Carr to work with, but there are still a few names on the free agent wide receiver market that New Orleans could inquire about.
One of those guys is a 24-year-old former No. 34 overall pick whose respectable career stats would be even better if he’d been working with a consistently good QB.
The player in question is Cleveland Browns wideout Elijah Moore, now a free agent. A former Ole Miss star, Moore started his NFL career with the New York Jets. He’s tallied 172 catches, 1,873 receiving yards, and eight receiving touchdowns despite playing for dysfunctional offenses.
Could Moore experience a breakthrough playing in a more organized offensive system presided over by an offensively gifted head coach in Kellen Moore?
Saints Wire’s John Sigler believes Moore and Moore would be a good fit together in New Orleans.
“(Elijah) Moore could really benefit from stable quarterback play; going from one mess with the New York Jets to another on the Cleveland Browns did him no favors,” Sigler wrote recently.
“A team that graded him highly before the 2021 draft could roll the dice here, but just like other undersized receivers on this list, it's fair to ask how much he offers a team like the Saints.”
NFL.com’s Gregg Rosenthal is also high on Moore. “The guy gets open,” Rosenthal wrote. “I still haven’t given up on Moore as a plus slot receiver. He’ll be just 25 years old for the entire 2025 season.”
Moore turns 25 on March 27. He’s projected by Spotrac to demand a one-year, $4.5 million deal.
Should New Orleans pursue?
