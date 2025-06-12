Saints Not Worried About 'Stud' Rookie
The New Orleans Saints cancelled their final day of mandatory minicamp to get a little team bonding in.
Mike Triplett of NewOrleans.Football shared the news on Thursday.
"Team bonding obviously a priority for new Saints coach Kellen Moore," Triplett said. "He surprised players by canceling the final minicamp practice today and arranging a team outing instead. Previously took a day to play paintball and another day for community outreach during OTAs."
The Saints kicked off minicamp earlier in the week and one thing that stood out among all of the roster battles was the fact that third-round rookie safety Jonas Sanker wasn't seen at practice on Wednesday, as shared by LouisianaSports.Net's Ross Jackson.
"Seen every Saints player so far with the exception of the following: TE Taysom Hill (and) S Jonas Sanker," Jackson said. "We’ll see if either makes an appearance as the day rolls along like Hill did yesterday."
He later followed up and noted that head coach Kellen Moore wasn't concerned.
"Saints HC Kellen Moore on the absence of rookie safety Jonas Sanker: 'Yeah, he's okay. Just a little minor thing,'" Jackson shared.
That's good to hear. Sanker already has turned heads a little bit after being taken in the third round of the 2025 National Football League Draft. Former defensive back and current ESPN analyst Louis Riddick even had Sanker as one of his favorite non-first-round selections.
"Time for the 4th annual list of my one favorite non-first round prospect (tried to NOT select obvious 2nd rounders as well) from EACH team in the 2025 draft that could be a significant contributor/starter within the next 2-3 years," Riddick said. "...Adding a name to this list - Saints 3rd round safety Jonas Sanker from Virginia. Dude is a stud…instinctive, great tackler, smart, plays with anticipation and range, will contribute quickly."