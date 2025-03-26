Saints Perfect Target Isn't Shedeur Sanders Or Tetairoa McMillan
The New Orleans Saints have the No. 9 pick in the upcoming National Football League Draft.
If there aren't any trades. the Saints will have a chance to add some high-end talent at No. 9, but obviously not every prospect will be available. Recently, there have been plenty of mock drafts that have been released. At the end of the day, they don't really matter and all that matters is how the Saints' front office feels about the draft class.
If the Saints don't move up, eight prospects will be off the board by the time New Orleans picks. The most likely outcome is that both Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders will be gone. Travis Hunter and Abdul Carter also likely will be gone. Some of the other top prospects in this draft class are Ashton Jeanty, Tyler Warren, Tetairoa McMillan, Jalon Walker, Mason Graham, Armand Membou, Mykel Williams, and Will Johnson among others.
When the Saints are on the clock, some of these guys will be unavailable, but there are some who will be on the board. But, who makes sense for the Saints? In a perfect world, the team could land Ward or maybe even Sanders but that's just not realistic unless New Orleans trades up.
More likely options at No. 9 are guys like Jeanty, Warren, McMillan, or Johnson. Of this group, the perfect fit for the Saints, in my opinion, is Jeanty. The Saints obviously have Alvin Kamara but a duo with Jeanty could be a game-changer.
A Saints offense featuring Derek Carr, Kamara, Jeanty, Chris Olave, Rashid Shaheed, and Juwan Johnson could be dynamic. There's an argument that could be made that on paper this offense could compete with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' high-octane offense.
The running back position is currently going through a sort of renaissance. Having two stars would be great -- picture the Detroit Lions' running back room. Plus, whenever Kamara is ready to hang up his cleats, the Saints would have an heir in waiting. Warren would be the next best option.
More NFL: Saints Star Has Simple Response To Wild Trade Chatter