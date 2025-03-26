Saints Star Has Simple Response To Wild Trade Chatter
The New Orleans Saints have one of the better young receivers in football.
Chris Olave is just 24 years old and had 1,042 yards as a rookie in 2022 and followed it up with 1,123 yards in 2023 in just 16 games. He was on pace for another solid year in 2024 but had his season impacted by injuries. He was only able to play in eight games and and had 400 receiving yards,
Although he missed time last year, it's not everyday you get a receiver as talented as he is in the organization. While this is the case, there has been some odd trade speculation throughout the offseason so far.
The National Football League Draft is coming up in April and there's already been plenty of hypothetical trades drawn up for how the Saints could move up to get quarterback Cam Ward. We're at that point in the year where everyone seemingly tries to play general manager and Olave's name has been tossed around on social, but there hasn't been anything of substance at this time.
It seems like he could've seem some of the trade chatter and took to social media to share two laughing emojis on Tuesday.
There has been some wild ideas thrown out there, but there hasn't been anything concrete at this time. If the Saints did want to trade up and thought Ward was the quarterback of the future that would be a different story. But, at this time it is nothing but speculation. Olave is the team's best receiver, It would be pretty surprising if the team made a move. Nothing can be ruled out, of course, but this is all just offseason speculation now.
