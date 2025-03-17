Saints Predicted To Add 1,233-Yard Star To Kellen Moore Offense
The New Orleans Saints made a great move -- at least on paper -- to bring former Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Kellen Moore to town as the team's head coach.
New Orleans had a rough 2024 season, but there is still a lot of talent with the team right now. The Saints won just five games last year but there should still be a lot of optimism in the fanbase right now. If you look back at the Saints' 2024 campaign, it was full of high-impact injuries. From Derek Carr, to Chris Olave, to Erik McCoy, Rashid Shaheed, and even Alvin Kamara for a few games, this team was decimated by injuries. There were way more injuries than even mentioned here.
With better health in 2025, the Saints should obviously be much better than in 2024. Now, with Moore leading the offense as well, it could be even better as well. There's a lot to like about the Saints right now and it doesn't hurt that they also have the No. 9 pick in the upcoming National Football League Draft.
It will be interesting to see how they decide to use the pick, but The 33rd Team's James Foster predicted that they will select Penn State star tight end Tyler Warren.
"Selection: TE Tyler Warren, Penn State," Foster said. "New Orleans’ roster is bereft of young building blocks, having struck out on many of their recent draft picks. Taking Tyler Warren, one of the safest players in the class, is a great way to end their cold streak. Warren is a do-it-all Y tight end who bullies defenders at the catch point and in the run game."
The Saints re-signed Juwan Johnson, but it may be tough to let Warren go if he's available at No. 9. He racked up 104 catches, 1,233 yards, and eight touchdowns in 2024 for Penn State. If you were to put a weapon like that in a Moore-led offense, that could help take the team to another level.
More NFL: Saints Star Shares Cryptic Posting Hinting Good News