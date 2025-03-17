Saints News Network

Saints Star Shares Cryptic Posting Hinting Good News

What's going on in New Orleans?

Patrick McAvoy

Aug 23, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints helmets during the game between the New Orleans Saints and the Jacksonville Jaguars during the first half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
What is going on with the New Orleans Saints?

New Orleans has been pretty active since free agency opened up, but there could be more coming.

Saints star running back Alvin Kamara took to social media on Sunday night with a cryptic post that good news could be on the way.

"Great news cominnnnn!!" Kamara shared with a smiling emoji as well as a fire emoji.

What could this mean? Kamara didn’t share at follow up so at this point there’s really no way to know. It’s interesting and the second week of free agency is kicking off. It’s easy to jump to free agency.

New Orleans has been very active since free agency kicked off. Some guys are sticking around, like Chase Young and Juwan Johnson. The Saints have made some other moves like bringing Justin Reid to town. New Orleans has tried to make other moves and was heavily tied to former Los Angeles Rams star Cooper Kupp before he signed with the Seattle Seahawks.

Could the Saints be looking at adding another star? There’s really no way to know what Kamara could’ve been with his post because it’s social media and he could be talking about a lot of things.

It could just be a post about his personal life.

While this is the case, Saints fans certainly noticed Kamara’s message and immediately started speculating what he could’ve meant. Hopefully, we find out more soon about what it could be.

Patrick McAvoy
PATRICK MCAVOY

Patrick McAvoy's experiences include local and national sports coverage at the New England Sports Network with a focus on baseball and basketball. Outside of journalism, Patrick also recieved an MBA at Brandeis University. For all business/marketing inquiries, please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@wtfsports.org

