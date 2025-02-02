Saints Predicted To Attempt To Trade $40 Million Fan-Favorite
The New Orleans Saints need to find a way to address the cap this offseason.
New Orleans currently is in dead last in the National Football League in cap space. The Saints will have some decisions to make this offseason which could make the roster look different in 2025 after a 5-12 season.
ESPN's Ben Solak recently took a look at the Saints roster and predicted that the team will look to trade tight end Taysom Hill this offseason.
"Big prediction for the offseason: There are a few inevitable dominoes to fall in the Saints' impending cap recovery, including the potential retirements of right tackle Ryan Ramczyk and edge rusher Cameron Jordan and the restructuring of (Derek Carr's) deal," Solak said. "I'm not sure what exactly happens with Taysom Hill, the 35-year-old do-it-all playmaker who is due to hit the 2025 cap for $18 million next season, which will be the fourth-biggest tight end cap hit in football. I expect the Saints to try to trade him (to the Denver Broncos, as nobody else would really be interested) while modifying his contract to create cap relief."
Hill has spent his entire eight-year NFL career with the Saints and clearly has done a bit of everything for the team. He signed a four-year, $40 million deal with the Saints and his cap hit will jump from just over $9 million in 2024 to over $18 million in 2025.
If the Saints want to find a way to shed some salary, this could be way to do so.
