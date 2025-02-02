Broncos Called 'Best Fit' For Saints 5-Year Vet After Career Year
The New Orleans Saints certainly won't look exactly the same in 2025.
New Orleans is a team in flux. It seems like a new era is on the way. The Saints are looking to fill their open head coach position and then will go from there. Whoever comes into the role will need to fill out their staff and clearly the roster will have some changes.
The Saints have the lowest amount of cap space in football and that will make things tough for the team to retain some of their internal options heading to the open market. One player who is going to be available is veteran pass-catcher Juwan Johnson.
It's too early to know if the Saints can bring him back this offseason. It wouldn't be a shock to see another team pay him more than New Orleans can offer. The 33rd Team's Tyler Brooke compiled a list of the top players heading to free agency this offseason at each position and had Johnson at tight end and called the Denver Broncos the "best fit" for him.
"Best Fit: Denver Broncos," Brooke said. "Bo Nix is looking like the long-term answer at quarterback for the Denver Broncos. However, they need another safety blanket for the young QB besides No. 1 receiver Courtland Sutton. Juwan Johnson brings an over-the-middle target for Nix.
"The 28-year-old has been a consistent option in the New Orleans Saints offense in the last few years, catching 18 touchdown passes during the last four seasons. Johnson is on the smaller end as a 231-pound tight end but could be utilized in Sean Payton's offense to scheme open another pass-catching option for NIx."
Johnson has spent the last five years with the Saints and had a career-high 50 receptions and 548 receiving yards. The Saints should look to bring him back, but other teams will want him too.
