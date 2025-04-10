Saints Predicted To Bring 'Aggressive' Talent To New Orleans
It's going to be nice when the National Football League Draft comes and passes in a few weeks.
The draft will begin in exactly two weeks on April 24th from Green Bay, Wisconsin. As the draft has approached, the Saints have been one of the most active teams in the league. There have been reports about more players visiting with the team pretty much every day and even more chatter about about who should be the team's top choice with the No. 9 pick.
It's Kellen Moore's first NFL Draft running the Saints as the team's head coach. The Saints have roster holes to fill, are in a high-profile location in New Orleans, and have a high pick at No. 9. It's not hard to see why the Saints have been talked about a lot. It's also in part because of the fact that the team currently has long-term quarterback questions so the Saints have been linked to some prospects, including Shedeur Sanders out of Colorado.
If the Saints are going to land Sanders, it would have to be with the team's first-round pick. There will be other guys in the class if the team goes in a different direction, though.
ESPN's Ben Solak shared a column in which he predicted where each of the top quarterback prospects will land. He predicted that the Saints would end up selecting Kyle McCord out of Syracuse in the fourth round of the draft.
"McCord worked out with the Saints late in March, and he fits the model of quarterbacks with whom new coach Kellen Moore has worked in the past, like Justin Herbert and Dak Prescott," Solak said. "McCord has good size, he's highly comfortable operating in the pocket and he'll work through progressions and hit backside reads. An uber-aggressive passer, McCord regularly bites off throws he just can't chew with only average arm strength, but that aggressiveness could serve him well at the NFL level. He's always willing to give his receivers a chance.
"McCord won't create much out of structure and will look disastrous during his cold streaks. But if he can ride the ups and downs while making big plays with his arm and eyes, he'll find a longtime career as a plucky NFL backup. The Saints can only hope he has so much dip on his chip that he enjoys a Brock Purdy-esque elevation to starting-caliber play."
He isn't the most high-profile quarterback prospect this year, but he's coming off a year in which he had 4,779 passing yards and 34 touchdowns in 13 games.