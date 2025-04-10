Saints Get Surprising Prediction From Superstar
The New Orleans Saints finished in last place in the NFC South in 2024.
New Orleans had a lot of talent and started the 2024 season off with two straight blowout wins, but injuries derailed the season. The Saints won just five games and now have the No. 9 pick in the upcoming draft because of it.
While this is the case, the biggest change the team has made this offseason is brining in Kellen Moore as the team’s head coach. New Orleans’ roster actually looks pretty similar to how it did at the end of the season plus a few solid additions.
Clearly, the team thinks with better health there will be a different result. Saints superstar Cam Jordan even said the team can be “top-tier” if healthy on NFL Network.
"I think we have a team where when healthy, we're top-tier," Jordan said. "Last year we went 2-0. You saw healthy Rashid Shaheed. You saw Chris Olave. A healthy offensive line. You saw a team that was determined. Young guys that were coming off the edge...After two games, that was the last time you saw us healthy. Next thing you know, the injury bug happens. We were facing the next man up every week, including at our quarterback position which is probably the most important position for our offense."
Now that’s a bold proclamation Saints fans would be happy about. This isn’t the first time Jordan has said something along this line this offseason and likely won’t be the last. It’s clear the team is confident they can turn things around.
Don't count out the Saints. Clearly, they haven't done so to themselves. There's a reason why they didn't blow up the roster this offseason and start over.
