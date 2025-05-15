Saints Predicted To Extend Under-The-Radar Streak
The New Orleans Saints have started seasons of strongly in recent years.
Even though the Saints won just five games in 2024, they did start the season 2-0. They extended their home-opening winning streak to six games last year against the Carolina Panthers, 47-10. Derek Carr threw for 200 passing yards and three touchdowns. Alvin Kamara and Jamaal Williams both chipped in rushing touchdowns of their own in the win. It was a big game overall, but not a sign of things to come for the Saints.
Now, there are plenty of questions around the Saints. Who will be under center when the Saints take on the Arizona Cardinals in Week 1 in 2025? There's no way to know right now, but Tyler Shough seems like the most likely option right now. New Orleans has a new head coach in Kellen Moore and there's a new era in town.
Although there aren't high expectations for the Saints, ESPN's Katherine Terrell predicted that the Saints will extend their home-opening winning streak to seven games, but things will change after that.
"Bold prediction," Terrell said. "The Saints will win their season opener ... but lose the next three. The Saints will figure out how to get off on a good note, similar to last year, and extend their NFL-best home-opening win streak to seven games. But the positive momentum won't last long, as a Week 2 game against the 49ers, who are also looking to bounce back from a difficult season, and lengthy road trips will stall their momentum. The first month won't be easy for the Saints with a new head coach, an aging defense and no veteran quarterback to fall back on."
