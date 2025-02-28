Saints Projected $70 Million Star Called 'Boom-Or-Bust' Free Agent
The New Orleans Saints have a handful of players heading to free agency over the next few weeks.
The Saints are going to have a hard time keeping the roster intact due to cap issues and that could lead to even more guys heading to the open market after potential cuts. Right now, the most intriguing Saints free agent to watch out for 25-year-old EDGE Chase Young. He's projected to land a four-year deal worth over $70 million after landing a one-year, $13 million deal with the Saints last offseason.
Young is young and coming off a season in which he had 5.5 sacks in 17 games played. Health is his biggest question and now he has two straight healthy seasons under his belt. He should cash in. NFL.com's Matt Okada made a list of "boom-or-bust" free agents and had Young on his list.
"Chase Young made this column one year ago, entering 2024 free agency after a midseason trade from Washington to San Francisco," Okada said. "As projected then, Young did indeed sign a short-term prove-it deal and showed a decent amount during his year in New Orleans, finishing with a career-high 70 QB pressures and a 16.2 percent pressure rate, according to Next Gen Stats.
"Young has not reached his pre-draft potential -- that of a perennial Defensive Player of the Year candidate worthy of the second overall pick -- but he’s also still just 25 years old. Is there a system, coach and/or coordinator that could unlock that upside in the former Defensive Rookie of the Year? Maybe. That is the ultimate ceiling, making him a worthy gamble at his projected price point. It feels a little less likely with each passing year, but he's also shown flashes. It would be interesting to slot him in opposite a proven pass rusher, possibly Joey Bosa/Khalil Mack in Los Angeles (pending the Chargers' moves in the coming weeks), former teammate Montez Sweat in Chicago or Aidan Hutchinson in Detroit."
Keep an eye on him once free agency opens up.
