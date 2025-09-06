Saints Projected As Early Destination For Tennessee Star
The New Orleans Saints are just one day away from kicking off their season on Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals.
The Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys began the season in style on Thursday and the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers followed up with a thriller of their own on Friday night in Brazil. The Saints will begin their action on Sunday afternoon at home against the rival Cardinals.
For New Orleans, it's going to be an interesting season. The Saints have a good mixture of veterans and young guys and an exciting new head coach in Kellen Moore, but there are some holes on the roster that could use a boost. For example, the cornerback position has been talked about throughout the summer. This isn't just speculation in the sense that the Saints have tried adding pieces, including Charvarius Ward who ended up picking the Indianapolis Colts instead in free agency.
There's talent in the room, including Kool-Aid McKinstry and Alontae Taylor among others. If the Saints were to add a piece, this would be an area to do so. There are guys available, like Stephon Gilmore, but this could also end up being something solved later on after the Saints see what they have.
The 2025 NFL season is just starting, but college football has been in full swing for a few weeks. Naturally, Bleacher Report's scouting department shared a column highlighting every team's biggest draft needs heading into Week 1. It's obviously very early, but for New Orleans, they mentioned cornerback as a need and projected Tennessee corner Jermod McCoy as a top player to watch this season.
The Saints are just about to start the 2025 season
"Draft Needs: Cornerback, Wide Receiver, Defensive Tackle," Bleacher Report said. "Top CB Scheme Fits on B/R Big Board: Jermod McCoy, Tennessee (No. 7), Jalon Kilgore, South Carolina (No. 14), Chandler Rivers, Duke (unranked). Quarterback could easily become the Saints' biggest need by the end of the season. But right now, they have a couple of young options under center in Spencer Rattler and Tyler Shough.
"Until Rattler and Shough show that they're not capable of being the future of the franchise, New Orleans' draft needs will focus on other positions. Meanwhile, the team's defense could use some help at corner, and McCoy is a top-10 prospect on B/R's big board due to his combination of physicality, youth (just turned 20) and football IQ."
It's early, but McCoy already has gotten some buzz. Landing a high-end corner early in the 2026 Draft obviously would help. But, we have a whole season ahead before we have to worry about another offseason.