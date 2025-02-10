Saints QB Derek Carr Surprisingly Linked To QB-Needy AFC Team
Will the New Orleans Saints cut ties with Derek Carr this offseason?
As of this moment, that decision hasn't been announced yet. Carr signed a four-year, $150 million deal with the Saints and there are two years left on the deal. While this is the case, there's a potential out in his deal this offseason and it's unknown if the team will take it.
New Orleans hasn't officially filled its head coach position yet which likely will have a big impact on Carr's future. If whoever -- most likely Kellen Moore -- takes over the role wants to keep him, the two sides surely will figure something out. If whoever takes over the roll wants to move on, it wouldn't be shocking to see that happen.
Another team that has a question mark at quarterback right now is the New York Jets after it was reported that they will be moving on from Aaron Rodgers. The Athletic's Zack Rosenblatt made a list of 20 potential targets for the Jets to replace Rodgers and had Carr on his list.
"Like (Kirk Cousins), Carr is a former Jets target. In the offseason the Jets acquired Rodgers, Carr was their fallback plan — he met with the team in New Jersey and at the combine in Indianapolis before he ultimately signed with the Saints," Rosenblatt said. "It hasn’t exactly worked out in New Orleans, and the Saints could be looking to start fresh too.
"Carr’s numbers are solid on paper the last two years: a combined 40 touchdowns and 12 interceptions in 27 games, while completing 68.2 percent of his passes. The Jets could do worse, though Carr might not enjoy the New York market."
The National Football League offseason is officially here with the Super Bowl now behind us. We should find out more in the near future,
