Saints QB Derek Carr Still In Limbo With Major Decision Looming
The Super Bowl now is behind us and we can start to look ahead to the 2025 National Football League.
Even with the Super Bowl over, that doesn't mean that things are going to slow down across the league. We are just over a month away from the new NFL calendar year and therefore free agency isn't far away. Teams are going to have to start tweaking and making changes to the rosters in the near future and the New Orleans Saints have a big question to handle.
New Orleans signed Derek Carr to a four-year, $150 million deal. There are two years left on the deal, but his cap hit is going to jump to over $51 million in 2025 and over $61 million in 2026 if this contract isn't adjusted.
Carr recently noted that he wouldn't take a pay cut, but "absolutely" would consider restructuring, as shared by ESPN's Katherine Terrell.
What will the team do? NFL Network's Mike Garafolo weighed in with the latest update.
"He's got a $10 million roster bonus that is fully guaranteed and then he has another $30 million in base salary for this upcoming season that becomes guaranteed three days into the league year in March," Garafolo said. "So the Saints are going to have to make a decision about what they want to do with Derek Carr, who does have a no-trade, I might mention as well. The Saints are massively over the salary cap, what else is new? They are every year...
"I do know that quarterbacks who have basically $40 million in guarantees aren't real quick to give that up so if the Saints come to Derek Carr to do that, I would think that he will resist and then potentially could be gone. The Saints have to hire Kellen Moore officially then have the discussions and figure out what they want to do. If he's gone, I would expect interest from multiple teams out there."
What will the Saints do?
