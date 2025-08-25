Saints QB Isn't Safe From Chopping Block
The New Orleans Saints has some serious decisions to make over the next few days.
Obviously, the starting quarterback job is up for grabs. Soon enough, the Saints will make the official announcement. But, that's not all the team needs to think about. ESPN's Katherine Terrell projected the final 53-man roster and predicted Jake Haener would make the roster, but did note that he isn't a guarantee right now depending on if the team were to bring back Hunter Dekkers.
Who is the next guy to go from the Saints?
"Quarterbacks (3): Tyler Shough, Spencer Rattler, Jake Haener," Terrell said. "There was a thought that the Saints might keep only two of the three quarterbacks, but Haener could stick around as a veteran backup. That decision could depend on a player not on the roster. The Saints have signed and released rookie Hunter Dekkers a few times, but if they bring him back to develop on the practice squad, perhaps they will keep only three."
Dekkers has had a roller coaster of a few months with the Saints. He went undrafted in the 2025 NFL Draft and has already had a few different stints with the team. Dekkers isn't currently a member of the Saints. But, he's still out there. When teams finalize 53-man rosters on Tuesday, they will also be able to make practice squads. With Dekkers already being signed and released a few times, he seems like an obvious practice squad fit.
Haener is the longest-tenured member of the Saints' quarterback room and was selected in the fourth round of the 2023 NFL Draft. That's actually higher than Spencer Rattler was taken last year and he's just 26 years old. There are teams out there that still are looking for more quarterback depth. That certainly was shown this past weekend with the Philadelphia Eagles acquiring Sam Howell and the Minnesota Vikings signing Carson Wentz.
If a team is looking for a quarterback, maybe Haener could be an option to bring some sort of draft capital back to New Orleans. All in all, it will be an interesting few days for the Saints' quarterback room.
More NFL: Tyler Shough Speaks Out Before Saints QB Announcement