Tyler Shough Speaks Out Before Saints QB Announcement
The New Orleans Saints could announce their Week 1 starting quarterback at any second and there doesn’t appear to be a favorite right now.
The competition was tight between Spencer Rattler and Tyler Shough. So much so that it wouldn’t be surprising to see either get the call. Now, we wait for head coach Kellen Moore and the team to announce the decision.
Both Shough and Rattler put some good things on tape. They also had their fair share of struggles and some turnovers along the way.
New Orleans is 13 days away from starting the season. Shough was asked if he thinks he did enough to win the job and had an interesting — and unsurprising — answer, as shared by WGNO-TV New Orleans' Jon Sokoloff.
Saints QB Tyler Shough opened up about the QB Competition
"What I put on tape continually throughout the call-up periods, throughout the games, just kind of the steady growth on operation, I feel like it has been enough," Shough said. "I feel like it's fully capable to go out there and lead the charge. Obviously, I don't make those decisions. I think the whole team, the offense, has continually gotten better. For me, I feel really comfortable."
The reason why this answer is unsurprising is because you would think each player on the team thinks they should start. That's an important mentality and level of confidence that you hope to have on a team in general.
Shough and Rattler both did a lot throughout camp. There were a lot of moving pieces in general with the new faces coming to town and learning a new offense under head coach Kellen Moore. Rattler is younger and has more experience with the Saints in general, while Shough was he second-round pick this year and showed flashes throughout the summer. Who will Moore choose?
This has been the most talked-about quarterback competition of the summer. Right now, on the outside looking in it seems like Rattler has a slight edge, but that is just speculation right now.
